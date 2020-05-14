Diner Sheshe





"2 years ago, when papa died of a heart attack, it fell upon me to provide for Ma and my younger brother. With no time to cry and bills to pay, I started looking for jobs. But I've been deaf and mute since birth, so I kept getting rejected. But I persisted like my life depended upon it and finally, I got my first job as a Station Support Associate at Amazon!





I was so nervous on my first day. I'd always been around people who were fluent in sign language, but now, I was in the real world. I couldn't even lip read because of how quickly everyone spoke. I kept asking myself, 'Will they accept me...understand me?'





But my colleagues realized I was struggling and immediately adapted. They walked me through my job requirements and helped me find my pace by giving me easy tasks to accomplish. They didn't know sign language, but they learnt some signs. Every day I wished them 'Good Morning', and they'd respond to me in sign language!





I began to love my job and after 4 months when I won the weekly Star Performer award, I finally felt at peace about my future...about Ma and my brother.I watched safety tutorials and my supervisor arranged a bus for us because we're essential workers. At work, my colleague Omkar used sign language to train me on sanitization, PPE and thermal screening. Mom video called 4-5 times a day and to calm her down I'd tell her what I told myself, 'We can't let the virus stop us from living.'





It's all hands on deck right now -- and we're all helping each other out as much as possible. It's all worth it when I come home to my mom saying, 'Meri ladki sab kuchsambhaltihai!'





People keep asking if I'm doubly scared because of my disabilities, but if anything, I feel braver. All my life, I've learnt to adapt to my situation and this time, it's no different. Just like my hearing and voice, I can't control the virus. This is the new reality and I'm going to take it one day at a time. Because no matter what happens, the world doesn't stop for anyone. So, I put on a smile and keep going-as simple as that."





Humans of Bombay, Fb

