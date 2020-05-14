Bashundhara Group provides masks, PPE for Ansar, VDP

Bashundhara Group, provided Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) with 25,000 masks and 3,000 PPEs recenlty. -AA



Bashundhara Group, one of the leading business conglomerates in Bangladesh, provided Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) with 25,000 masks and 3,000 PPEs as a preventive measure to tackle coronavirus infection. Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir handed over the protective equipment to Director General of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP Major General Kazi Sharif Kaikobad at the Ansar& VDP headquarters in the capital on Wednesday.







Deputy Director General (operations) of Bangladesh Ansar Md Mahbubul Islam, Editor of Bangladesh Pratidin and CEO of News24 Naem Nizam and other higher officials of Bangladesh Ansar were present during the event.

The Group has stood by the people and the government agencies, which are playing a frontline role in combating the coronavirus outbreak in the country.







As part of its corporate social responsibility, Bashundhara Group has set up the country's largest 2,013-bed hospital for corona patients. Bashundhara Group has also donated Tk 100 million to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund. Earlier, the Group provided 25,000 face masks, 1,000 PPE for Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), 50,000 masks for Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), 50,000 masks and 1,400 packets of food items for Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), 50,000 masks, 500 PPEs and 700 packets of food items for Navy, 25,000 masks for DMP Traffic Division (North), 1,000 PPEs and 50,000 masks for the Directorate General of Medical Service (DGMS) to tackle the coronavirus situation. Moreover, several thousand families of helpless and low-income people were provided with foods.





