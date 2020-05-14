Central Police Hospital physicians relatively less affected by virus



Though Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital (CPH) has been providing treatment to more than four times COVID-19 infected patients beyond its capacity, the number of infected physicians of the hospital is very low due to strict protective measures.







Central Police Hospital (CPH) is the top hospital of Bangladesh Police. From this hospital policemen and their family members get modern medical treatment and medicine, reports UNB.







It was established in 1954. It was upgraded from 70 beds to 250 beds in 1997-2005 under a project titled 'Modernization of Bangladesh Police Hospitals'.







Deputy Director of the CPH Dr Md Emdadul Hoque, SP, told UNB that the hospital has been giving COVID treatment maintaining international rules and regulations. High quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and other protective gears have been provided for its doctors, nurses and health staff from the very beginning.







"The number of COVID-19 infection among doctors, nurses and health staff are very few compared to other designated hospitals due to supply of adequate number of international standard PPPs," he said.







Replying to a question, Dr Md Emdadul Hoque said presently the CPH has been giving treatment to more than 1100 COVID-19 infected patients.







Among the patients, only 350 are taking treatment at the hospital, while others are taking treatment at temporary isolation centers like Detective Training School (DTS), Traffic Barrack, Siddishawry School and College, Hotel Victory and Hotel Capital.







Presently 66 doctors, around 70 nurses and other health staff alongside 150 more doctors from other hospitals have been giving treatment to the COVID-19 patients both in the CPH and other isolation centers.







Replying to a question, Dr Emdad, who is an officer of BCS Police Cadre 24th Batch, said doctors have been working 8-10 hours maintaining international protocol.







It means one doctor will work daily 8-10 hours up to ten days and he will take rest at hotel after completion of duty. Then he will go home for 20 days rest by rotation after completion of ten- day duty, Dr Emdad said.







He said they need more doctors and nurses to handle the large number of COVID-`19 patients and hope that the CPH will get more physicians and nurses as the government has already recruited over 2000 new doctors and 5000 nurses.







Dr Emdad said Bangladesh Police has already hired Impulse Hospital in the capital for the treatment of coronavirus-infected police members.







He said the 250-bed hospital will treat only police members infected with coronavirus. " We have already shifted 100 coronavirus infected patients from our isolation centre to Impulse Hospital on Saturday and more patients will be transferred there on phases, he said.







Replying to another question, he said around 70-80 police members will be released from the Central Police Hospital on Sunday as they recovered.







Contacted, Assistant Inspector General (AIG-Media) of Police Headquarters Md Sohel Rana said special teams have been formed at various police units at the directive of the IGP Benazir Ahmed to look after physical situation of corona-affected policemen.







Bangladesh Police is fighting amid life risk to ensure the safety of people in the ongoing Corona war. Seven patriotic policemen have already sacrificed their lives, the AIG (Media) said.







A total of 1,878 policemen were infected with coronavirus as of Tuesday while performing their duties during the pandemic.







Among the infected police members, 865 are from Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) alone.







Besides, , seven members of the law enforcement agency died from the virus infection, sources said.





Leave Your Comments