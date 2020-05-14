Human security in corona and post-corona world





Humanity and human beings are tested best in the moment of some crisis. At the moment of crisis, we can understand the true nature of our actions and behavior. The Coronavirus pandemic is sweeping across worldwide and it has already caused havoc.







Everyday death toll is rising. Life has become very uncertain and living amidst this uncertainty is making us psychologically challenged and traumatic. Life is at stake, the job market is unstable, the earning source of poor people has already started to shrink. People from all walks of life are now in fear of this new pandemic which has made our fragile life more vulnerable. Life is now so insecure and everybody is apprehensive about it.







The health facility of Bangladesh has already shattered and its inadequacy is very visible. The government is trying its best to make it up. However, it is never possible to recuperate the damage unless we create a better healthcare system for all. Lockdown and quarantine are temporary measures to halt this infectious virus not to spread further.





But, to have a permanent solution to this problem and the coming health-related diseases, the private and public organizations should work together to enhance the quality of the healthcare system, train the doctors and nurses, nurture special health technologists. People need to feel secure thinking that whenever they suffer from diseases, they will get access to quality treatment. In poor countries very few people can manage to go abroad for better treatment.





The mysterious nature of Coronavirus is playing with the fundamental human nature. It has already made people suspicious about the activities of different political leaders and organizations. In some cases, people have voluntarily come forward to help the needy people. In some countries, people in uniform- police and army officers- are helping to save humanity following the instructions of respective governments. Doctors are seen to work hard and a lot of them are sacrificing their lives too. They have created a sense of security among people in many countries. But the opposite scene is prevalent in some poor countries where the government is failing to cope with the situation and trying to hide information from general people.







Many people are concerned about the post corona effect. They suspect that this will have a huge impact on our relationships-either we will come closer or we will fall apart. Coming closer is only possible if we can nurture empathy in our souls. We can be apart from each other if we show our ultimate selfish interest to gain profit out of this crisis.





Human to human, nation to nation, and the entire relationship dynamics among people can take a different mysterious shape. Even common people have already started to sense and experience that ordeal. Many suspects that it would be a bloodthirsty capitalist world. A different sort of slavery will be born.







In the coming world there would be more security and surveillance at the cost of freedom. Human to human interaction will be less as more people will take refuge in online in the name of socialization or business. Besides, the government would be more authoritative and the fervor of nationalism will upsurge. There might be more stringent borders and more ethnic cleansing in the name of security. The sense of insecurity and lack of trust might lead to us the path of alienation and separation.







The United Nations has already declared the Covid-19 pandemic as the "most challenging crisis we have faced" since World War II. Every country has so far failed to compete with these viruses though they are trying hard and claiming to be successful. The thing is that diseases do not have any boundary and they do not know any hierarchy. Nobody is safe when my neighbor is not safe in this case. Only consciousness and humanity can save us from this disaster. Yes, the healthcare system and supply of food are essentials; job security is people's right; but, without love and cares this Corona world and post-corona world will be miserable and unmanageable for us.







Yes, the choice is ours. What course we will follow is at our decision. Whether we will be compassionate or we will build walls among us will surely decide the course of our future. Humanity is dying day by day, though we utter bombastic words about humanity now and then. The wonderful rise of the machines has corrupt our beautiful natures. Machines are expected to take the position of people too. But, we must remember that machines do not inculcate empathy, sympathy, and love. Science and technology can give us a very modern world, but without human touch, love, and respect people will not be humans anymore. In the 21st century, along with science and technology, we need to harvest humanity and love to get a balanced life.







Our fight has just begun. We are the world. To save us we need to save every one of us. None should be left behind. ?t sounds utopian but it is the truth. Politicians, religious leaders, intellectuals, scientists from all over the world should forget their national boundary and identity at least in the moment of crisis. Partisanism will never win in the long run. To make a better place we the people need to work together and need to make spaces for everyone where people can sing the song of love, trust, respect, and humanity. Then, it is not only Codid-19, but we can also fight against any coming pandemic too if we culture and nurture the habit of being together.





The writer is an Assistant Professor, Department of English, Daffodil International University

Leave Your Comments