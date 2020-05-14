Maria Nur not in this Eid



Maria Nur is a popular presenter. Besides presenting, she is also a prolific actor. However, she is not regular in acting.







This time she was supposed to work on a few dramas for Eid. She also decided to do the work. Maria also said that she has signed three contracts for drama series.





But she is not able to work in Eid dramas due to lockdown from the corona virus.





Regarding this Maria said, "I am not a regular in acting. But this time I wanted to do a little more work for Eid. I also confirmed three dramas for Eid.







At the very beginning of the lockdown, the shooting of a drama with Tahsan directed by KhairulPapon had to be stopped. Besides, shooting of the remaining two dramas of Eid has also stopped now. So I will not be seen in the Eid dramas this time."





Meanwhile, Maria has launched a YouTube channel. In the meantime, she has uploaded a cooking video as the first video on the YouTube channel.





Maria said, "I have just started. Next I will go into vlogging. It's a brand new channel. I hope I will be able to reach everyone gradually through this channel."

