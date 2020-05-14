Urmila dismisses news of shooting amid COVID-19



Due to the coronavirus, drama-related organizations have announced to stop shooting all types of dramas. The shooting of dramas have been stopped for the time being as per the rules of the organizations.







It is learned that director AdiBashiMizan was recently shooting a seven-episode drama for the upcoming Eid on NTV at HasnaHena Shooting House near Dhaka. Later, it did not work out as the word had spread. It has been alleged that popular actress Urmila Srabanti Kar was working in this drama.





However, the actress said that the allegations were baseless and fabricated.





Urmilasaid, "My mother has cancer. She has had an operation a month and a half ago. More or less everyone knows about this. And, due to coronavirus, we have to be more careful about my mother.







I am emotionally broken because of her illness. I have to be by my mother's side all the time. I was recently asked for a date to work on a drama from a production house. An unfinished work must be completed.







I made it clear that I could not go anywhere in this situation. I can't do the work right now. If the situation is good, I will finish the work at a date. But a day later, some media colleagues started sharing wrong news centering on this shooting. On the one hand, my mother's illness, on the other hand, such torture of those who are close to be is giving me severe emotional pain. News of my departure was spread where I had not gone.



Leave Your Comments