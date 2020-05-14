

Leading and contemporary artists have showcased their works in an online exhibition hosted by Chitrakola Gallery, a 3D virtual gallery, which aims to connect artists with art lovers amid the coronavirus pandemic.





The exhibition, titled 'Virtual vs Real', features a total of 80 paintings by 45 artists. The paintings, created using mediums like acrylic, watercolor, oil and others, address scenic beauty of Bengal, urban life, nature, women and more. The exhibition features artworks by Hamiduzzaman Khan, Anisuzzaman Anis, Mustapha Khalid Palash, Ivy Zaman, BiplobChakraborty, KaruTitas, Najib Tareque, Preema NaziaAndaleeb, Shaymol Biswas, Gulshan Hossain, Bipul Shah, Sadek Ahmed, Shakila Khan Chayan, AzmeerHossain, PalashDutta, Shohag Parvez, Masud Ahmed, Kamruzzoha, Sheikh Tumpa, MdKauser Hossain, Suman Sarkar, Maneek Bonik, Damasush Hacha, Saida Sultana Rana, Iskindar Mirza, Angkan Zaman and others.





'We were looking forward to opening a virtual gallery in November of this year. However, we decided to arrange the exhibition in May due to the coronavirus outbreak. We sought advice from Hamiduzzman sir and Anis sir who told us to go ahead with the plan. So we contacted the participating artists and they agreed instantly,' Sadek Ahmed, one of the owners of the gallery, said.







'The exhibition features both leading and contemporary artists under the same roof. It is the first virtual exhibition of the country and I hope viewers will enjoy it,' added Sadek.





To mention a few works, Hamiduzzaman Khan's watercolor painting titled 'Landscape of Sunamganj' gives viewers a glimpse of a hoar in Sunamganj district.





PreemaNaziaAndaleeb's oil and acrylic work titled 'Complex Nature' features a texture comprising various colors, forms and shapes.





Shymol Biswas's water color painting titled 'Rickshaw' shows the wheel of a rickshaw on newspaper articles. The artist has metaphorically depicted a relationship between contemporary news and rickshaw wheel.





AnisuzzamanAnis'swatercolor painting shows a boat anchored on the bank of a river. Viewers can see the paintings visiting www.chitrakolagallery.com, YouTube channel and Facebook page of Chitrakola Gallery. The exhibition, which began on May 10, will end on May 30.

