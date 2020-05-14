Foodpanda offers insurance for riders



The food delivery platform, foodpanda has taken yet another initiative to help people, especially daily wagers, fight the economic distress caused by lockdowns all across the country.







In its newest venture, the company is providing its entire fleet of riders with insurance from a third-party agency as a facilitator. Riders can opt-in for the insurance policy that assures a sum coverage of over Tk 5,00,000.00 entailing coverage of Death, Accidental Death, Permanent Total Disability, Permanent Partial Disability, Accidental Injury, Hospitalization, and Out-Patient Department Service, per person per year.







Expressing the need to take such an initiative, Ambareen Reza, the CEO of foodpanda Bangladesh conveyed, "Our riders deliver food, groceries, and meds at the doorstep of customers.







They are fighting the pandemic from the frontline. It is our responsibility to not only protect them with safety measures but also protect them with insurance policies". In addition to giving out masks, gloves and hand sanitizers to riders, we have taken the initiative to equip them with these insurance policies to protect their overall wellbeing.





With the ongoing lockdown, while many people have the privilege to work from home, there are many others who have to fight it from the frontline just to make everyone's life easier.







Healthcare professionals, law enforcers, and delivery service riders are working against all odds, risking their lives every day to protect and serve the nation. They are the heroes in our battle with the pandemic." Foodpandahas been giving out ration bags to their riders and taking these initiatives to support and stand with their riders serving in the frontline, during this difficult time.







Foodpanda'sparent company Delivery Hero has also pledged 3 million euros as a Financial Support Program for riders in their subsidiary platforms across the globe, which will financially cover earnings in case of any rider being affected by the current pandemic. On the delivery front, foodpanda is also ensuring contactless delivery for all orders; customers now have the option to ask the rider to leave orders at a distant spot. Through initiatives like these, foodpanda does not only motivate their heroes but also gives out an important message that #foodpandaCares.

