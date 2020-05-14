Tonmoy Tansen quits 'Vikings'





TonmoyTansen, singer-songwriter of "Vikings," has quit his band of 23 years. A Facebook status from the band's page reads, "With a heavy heart we are to inform you that, we had to let go Tonmoy, one of the founder member and vocal of ViKiNGS, to focus on his own career. It has been a wonderful journey of 23 years together and we wish him all the best for his new one. He'll always remain as a member of the family." However, Tonmoy differed with this status. He claimed he had to severe tie with the band because there were differences between them.





