BCB to review the contract of coaches



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will review the contract of the coaches if it is necessary in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak that left the world at stalemate.







All of the coaches of the national team returned to their home country right after Bangladesh's home series against Zimbabwe. But the outbreak of coronavirus forced them to stay at home as the cricket has been suspended worldwide indefinitely.







BCB however had different types of contract with the coaches-while some of the coaches are in contract with the board as daily work basis while some get monthly salary. Head coach Russell Domingo, pace bowling coach Ottis Gibson and physio Julian Calfato have contract with the board as yearly basis. In contrast, the likes of spin consultant Daniel Vettori, batting coach Neil McKenzie, fielding coach Ryan Kook have contract as daily basis.







Ottis Gibson who joined national coaching staff in January this year will continue till January 2022 while Calfato's contract will be ended on November 2021 after joining the coaching panel on August last year. Trainer Nicholas Trevor who joined the team in March this year will continue till April 2023. Batting coach McKanzie and fielding coach Ryan Kook got a renew contract for two years after the 2019 World Cup.







At the same time, the question rose how they would amend the months lost due to the outbreak of coronavirus and how they would pay the coaches. BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury however said they have no plan to cut the salary of the coaches right at this moment.







"At this moment different boards are acting in different way about the coaches and the players. There are boards who are planning to lessen the salary. But we have no such plan for the time being," the CEO told the BSS on Wednesday.







"We will review the contract of the coaches once the situation becomes normal. It's a formal procedure but our contract with the coaches is done in very easier manner. Those who are working in monthly basis, they will continue and those who are working as daily will continue in this way. There is timeframe of the contract but we can extend it by consulting with the coaches. So I don't think there will be any problem for the gap created by the current situation."





The CEO however further said that the board and coaches could take any decision for the betterment of two parties in the wake of such bizarre situation by mutual consent, which is in the clause. Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan however said this is a situation which was beyond imagination and so they board need to discuss it elaborately before taking any decision.







"We have to review these matters," Akram Khan said on Wednesday. "We have nothing to do for the time being when we are losing four or five months due to the coronavirus. When the situation will become normal, the board will definitely discuss the matter."







