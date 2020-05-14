Playing 2023 WC is ultimate goal: Warner



Explosive Australia opener David Warner, 33, has set sights on the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, calling it his 'ultimate goal'.





Warner was the second-highest run-getter in the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, where Australia were knocked out in the semi-final. Warner, who experienced the thrill of World Cup glory in 2015, hopes to have another shot at lifting the fifty-over cup in 2023.





"As the legs get older time will tell. At the moment I'm feeling as fit as a fiddle and if I can keep running between wickets as well as I have done, who knows. That World Cup is the ultimate goal."



In the interim, there's potentially two T20 World Cups that Warner could feature in, including one on home soil. The opener has indicated that he may move away from the shortest format after next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India with a view to create an opportunity for younger batsmen.





"There's back-to-back Twenty20 World Cups, and I started my career with Twenty20 cricket, and I think it's important we've got younger kids coming through and they get a sniff and a chance of playing at this level as well.





"I was fortunate enough to get this opportunity through T20 cricket and I think it's a great base, a platform for these kids to get under some pressure and learn about what it's like to play and train at this level.





"We're seeing a lot of guys and talent coming through Australian cricket (and) I think it's important we're leaving those opportunities open there."







---ICC





Leave Your Comments