BCB's development coach tests positive for coronavirus

CAP: Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) development coach Ashiqur Rahman (Left) with Mohammad Ashraful. -Collected



Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) development coach and former Under-19 pacer Ashiqur Rahman has tested positive for novel coronavirus, he revealed on Tuesday (May 12).





Ashiqur is currently being treated at Mugda Hospital in Dhaka. "I have been suffering from fever and cough for the last on week. Afterbeing tested, I was found positive. Then at the advice of our BCB chief physician Dr. Devashis Chowhdury, I admitted into the hospital," Ashikur told the reporters.







"I didn't understand it at first. I thought I had a swollen tonsil. I had a sore throat at first, then slowly comes fever, then started to have chest pain and went to the doctor and did my test,'' he added. He was a member of Bangladesh's 2002 U-19 World Cup squad but never made the transition to the senior team during his cricketing career that lasted six years.





Ashiqur scalped 36 and 21 wickets in 15 first-class and 18 List A games respectively. The 33-year-old also served as an assistant coach with the Bangladesh women's team. More than 16,000 have tested positive for coronavirus in Bangladesh and 250 deaths have been reported.

