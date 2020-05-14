Say no to magic, chants, religion traders, talisman, quacks, soothsayers…





Magic, chants, religion traders, talisman, quacks, palmists or astrologers …can't do anything for getting us rid of coronavirus or COVID-19. They know only the skillful art of public speaking which can cast a spell-bound on the listeners, but they demand they can change many things including people's lot. Their postulate is to mislead people like, "The pedestrian misled the out-of-town driver." The people are so dopy that they believe them with an unconditional allegiance. Godmen, soothsayers and astrologers, on this pretense, extract a very fat amount of money from people who come to them. This is purely their own business only chiseling people, nothing else.







Out of curiosity, I ran after them for a long time in the past, but I found nothing from them in "The real physical matter of which a person or thing consists." Their most bounteous lineaments are that they are highly well-versed wrongly on their subject-matters and they can speak Bangla, Hindi and Arabic…very fluently in a very simple and luculent stylus to win over people who go to them.







I think they could be very scholarly teachers in large and reputed Universities have they been possessing justice or fairness and mesmerize their students and that should have been for them. In our school, college and university days, we found so many scholarly teachers who captivated us by delivering their lectures, but their integrity was un-questionable, highly disciplined, word is word for them, committed to their duties…





But those deceitful characters are extraordinary win-some people for their own personal interests only to gain money. You would not find any substance from their words which may be of useful to you, for mankind… but some goosey people are found mad to go to them to seek divine blessings from them after paying at a very high cost of money.







I think Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev is the senior most yoga meditators amongst them in India. I listened to his many lectures on YouTube and he can captivate his audiences or listeners so easily. There was a workshop conducted by him in Singapore about 7/8 years' back. I was then on an official tour there. My friend -Daniel Cheng, took me to attend this workshop. I first saw him face to face first and listened to his lecture so attentively. I was thinking on his lecture to find out the usefulness to my personal life or to humankind. But the net result was a big zero.







I listened to many lectures of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on YouTube and other social media. He was found very human-centered, highly knowledgeable on his topics, highly respectful to people of other religions and much younger than Jaggi Vasudev. But still then, he can't bring about any positive change to the people's lives for their betterment. He can mesmerize you as long as you remain under his lecture ambit.







Now let me come back with some Muslim godmen, soothsayers and astrologers in Bangladesh.







Again out of my oddment, I made a practical surveil, and visited almost all Muslim godmen, soothsayers, astrologers, so-called religious peers and fakirs of Dhaka Metropolitan City and its suburbs, e.g. religious peers and fakirs - Saidabadi, Narandia peer, Ajmeri Huzur, Bhaiya, Manikgonj peer (at Utter Badda), Haider shaheb, Babe Rahmat, Fakrapool peer, Zenie Huzur at Kamrangirchar, Tamarind huzur and so many. All of them are highly wealthy and the reasons are well-known, but instead of serving people during this very difficult time of coronavirus malady, they are now demanding financial support from the government for their large community based on the mosques and Madrasas.







Hundreds of thousands of people went to them to seek divine blessings from them, but not without money. I could not fathom how fat amount of money was being extracted from them utterly using the holy religion - Islam. I found these fracases are sitting there to bluff people to serve their own financial benefits. People were found in a mad rush to pay money; even it was found stiff competitions among the donors. I asked many people how long they were coming to these places and they responded for 5, 10, 15 and even 20 years. I asked: did you get any benefit? They abruptly answered they would get sooner.







Now let me turn to meditators, soothsayers, astrologers…- Prof Howlader, Liton Chisty, Shahid Al-Bokhari, Mahi Kazi and also some others… I visited them personally to know of them and their abilities to do good for people after paying higher fees. When I asked some valid questions to them, they became very angry with me. To me, these people are all batpars (highwaymen). With these people, you can't expect any welfare of your life or humankind.







They are out to extract huge money only from you by their cooked up magical words. Allah or Bhogowan or God give some people an extra-ordinary 'power' of speaking, but for that, education is not always necessary and they used their speaking power to baffle people to extract money only. I can now cite a burning example in my life: Azizul Islam, a poor boy of about 25 years, having no institutional education, is a therapist (he has practically learnt it from a Therapy Centre in Dhaka where he has been working).







For the last 5 years, he has been undertaking my therapy. If you ask him to say anything on any topic, even any philosophical topic, he can cast a spell-bound by delivering his lecture and he can speak hours after hours without any interruptions. How do you explain him? I do not find any explanation.







Saffron, the color of sanctity, is associated with religious abstinence, the quest for light and salvation. The self-styled gurus in Bangladesh have been using the purity of saffron as a mask to win the trust of Bangladesh's people. Hailed as the reincarnations of gods, these 'huzurs' or 'babas' make prophecies and tend to provide the solutions to all the problems. Almost all of these godmen have a cult following that ensues blind faith in them and sustains them on their white lies.







At the time when the novel coronavirus has grappled the world by its teeth, people are seeking the cure in religion, in mantras, in lucky charms, in the preaching of the gurus they believe in. Myths have been surfacing the media while people have been blindfolded and are trusting baseless assertions.





In the state of panic, many often lose their rationale and give in to unproven solutions instead of strictly abiding by the precautions and medical advisories. For many, the current position of the celestial objects is the reason for the world falling apart in the face of a global pandemic.







Even before, the virus had reached Bangladesh; the videos doing the rounds on social media by some religion traders wearing our holy Islamic dresses, keeping beards, caps on their heads claimed that the deadly coronavirus malady would not attack the Muslims. Guess what this dictum was? These traders have sounded out that the chanting of some Quoranic 'suras' could create spiritual energy and counter the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus malady.







A medical condition as serious as being declared a global pandemic that does not have a vaccine successfully as yet can be eradicated by sitting together and reciting 'suras.' It doesn't seem logical at least at a time when the only way to contain the transmission of the deadly virus is to avoid going to gatherings.







We are all quite aware of the talismans with sham that contain the power to battle whatever may come, can be curated by those felons. And, apparently, the Corona curatives like imposters in Bangladesh's villages and other remote places are selling such charms at a good amount of money befuddling them, and could forge many with unsubstantiated affirmations, duping innocents. Had it been this easy to fight against the contagion, the superpower nations would not have been gripped with the fear.







In the initial days, when the virus hit Bangladesh, people like so-called Mollahs, talisman, palmists' or astrologers, quacks started coming up with their tricks and tips to shield against the spread of the virus to extract very bounteous sum from the innocent people.







Suman Haripriya, a political figure, said that cow urine and cow dung could be used to combat the outbreak in India. Chakrapani Maharaj, a Hindu leader had said that he would be organizing an event to educate people on the use of cow products to fight the disease. Cows are holy animals and Indians have cultural sentiments and thus many could easily trust these claims, however, there are no proofs for the same.







Baba Ramdev, a yoga meditator and wealthy person of owning a very large Ayurveda medicines manufacturing facility of India said that Ayurveda has the needed remedies, which yet again lacks evidence. He even took the urine of cows in huge quantity to save him from coronavirus, the reaction to him happened in a harmful manner that he was hospitalized for his serious illness.







The prevalence of pseudoscience has worried scientists over the years and is adding to the fright of the already fast-spreading coronavirus malady.





The writer is an independent political observer who writes on politics, political and

human-centered figures, current and international affairs.

