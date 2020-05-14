Adulteration-free food needed



After avoiding food from Subhe Sadiq to sunset, adulteration free Ifter items are needed for the fasting person. After fasting for the whole day, everybody wants to take his Ifter with pure, delicious and good food. In Ramadan, Ifter items are very important to all. So, for the sake of believing it is needed to market adulteration free food. Where as the adulterated food is bad, harmful to the human body and contains forbidden goods, so it is needed to avoid these types of food.





Therefore, adulteration business is forbidden and having these types of food is forbidden.







Allah addresses in the holy Quran, 'He directs them to righteousness, deters them from evil, and allows for them all good things, and prohibits for them wickedness, and unloads the burdens and the shackles that are upon them.' (Sura Al-A'raf, line: 157)





In Ramadan, all Muslims including non-Muslims desires adulteration free food. Fasting people want to take the test of adulteration free vegetables, seasonal fruits, fish-meat, and other food items. But the market is full of adulterated food items. Because of having adulterated food, fasting people face many serious diseases that lead them to death. Formalin, carbide, melamine and other chemical substances are mixed with vegetables, fruits, curry, rice, lintel, fish, meat and other food items to increase their durability that is very harmful to the human body. People are selling such sorts of adulterated food for more profit. To get the adulteration free food in Ramadan, people have to have awareness. Therefore, Prophet (S) addresses by warning the people, 'If anyone sells defective goods without showing this to the buyers, he will be under the wrath of Almighty Allah or the angles will curse him continuously'. (Ibn Majah)





When a fasting person breaks his fast with adulterated food, he must suffer from various diseases. Especially because of stomach pain, it becomes hard to keep fast in Ramadan. Adulteration substances are very harmful to health. Adulterated food create long term diseases in the body of the fasting person knowingly or unknowingly. Even it can create serious disease like cancer. Furthermore, these poisonous substances damage the disease prevention capacity. Adulterated food sellers cheat by contempt and underestimate the buyers and their belief.





Being humans who harm other humans mixing the impure and unhealthy substances by hiding to the pure and healthy foods, they are the enemy of state and nation, the biggest sinner in the light of Islam. He who adulterates food, commits offense against shariah of the highest level. They become guilty for damaging the food, cheating, poisoning halal food mixing haram food, telling lies and commit other serious sins. The serious punishment about their offense has been mentioned in Islam. Prophet (S) delivers, "On the day resurrection sinful businessman who mixes adulterates food, gives less in weight, sells goods by telling lies, finally cheat customers, will be gathered for serious punishment. But except those businessmen, who fear Allah and remain honest in speech and work'. (Tirmidhi and Ibn Majah)





A corrupt and dishonest businessman is scolded and condemned in Islam on the way, like this he is a threat and harmful to the honest and responsible businessman. Therefore, if adulteration in food is proved, exemplary punishment is needed for him. It is needed to strengthen the anti-adulteration campaign in Ramadan and it is needed to form many mobile teams. It is needed to run the anti-adulteration campaign not only in the capital city but also in the divisional cities and even in the district and sub-district towns.





