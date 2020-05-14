PM takes right decisions in tackling virus



As the nation fights against the terrible Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken the right decisions and measures as well to address the gravity of the challenges for tacking coronavirus crisis, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Wednesday.





"The government, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, eased general holidays in some sectors to keep the lives and livelihoods of the country's people smooth. She always takes right decisions," he said.





Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, was speaking at a virtual press conference on the contemporary affairs from his official residence in the capital.





"Many countries relaxed lockdown to keep their economics vibrant. Even, our neighboring India has already eased lockdown," he added.





He urged the people, who think that the government has taken wrong decisions over Covid-19 crisis, to consider the country's socioeconomic reality.





Apart from tackling the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Quader said, adequate measures have been taken to control mosquito in city corporations and municipalities across the country.





He said there were reports that dengue may break out in the country amid the coronavirus crisis and that is why social awareness is a must to prevent mosquito menace.





The AL general secretary said standing beside people during disasters is a long tradition of Awami League. Following the instruction of AL President Sheikh Hasina, AL leaders and workers have stood by the country's people, he added.





He said the AL men have been providing relief and cash assistance to the poor and destitute people, distributing iftar-sehiri items and vegetables, and carrying out telemedicine and free ambulance services and other voluntary activities like harvesting of farmers' paddy, in different parts of the country.





Quader said the AL has so far provided food assistance to nearly 1.20 families while cash support of around Taka 10 crore to the poor and destitute people.





Besides, he said, the AL relief and social welfare sub-committee distributed food items at 150 upazilas of 50 districts and the food distribution program will continue.





He said around five lakh antiseptic soaps, over 10,000 hand sanitisers and 2,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) and more than 100 thermometres were distributed.





The road transport and bridges minister said alongside the AL's relief program, the government's relief distribution program continues to help the poor and destitute people cope with the coronavirus situation.





"The government has already provided support to four crore people. It distributed about 1.5 lakh metric tonnes of rice in 64 districts. One crore people were brought under rationing system. Cash assistance will be provided to 50 lakh people ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr," he added.





---BSS





