Health budget should be 4% of GDP in 3 years: Atiur



Noted economist and former governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Atiur Rahman has stressed the need for giving top priority on health budget to address the coronavirus situation as the sector was neglected for long. He made the suggestion at a pre-budget discussion organized by non-government research organization Unnayan Shamannay in the capital on Wednesday. ''I would like to say the upcoming budget should be a budget for health as the economy will be health-centric. The next budget will change total scenario of the health sector,'' he said.



''Allocation for health sector should surge up to 4 percent of GDP in the next three years. In the previous years, health budget was only one percent which is 5 percent of total budget. It should be hiked up to 2-3 percent of GDP this year,'' he added.



Atiur Rahman, who is also a Professor of Bangabandhu Chair at University of Dhaka, has said, this year the health budget should not be below10 percent of the total budget.



He also said, ''We have 10 percent poor people. If the number increases by 8-10 percent, we have to think about it. Rural economy could be boosted by purchasing goods from local markets before reaching them to the poor. There is no scope for compromise on the issue of food for all. We have to be careful so that none remains hungry.''



''Health and food security should be focused on the revised budget. That is way, importance has to be given to the agriculture sector. Allocations for foreign tours and additional budget of diffrent sectors could be used to this end,'' he added.



This economist has suggested increasing in allocation for special economic zones to keep the weels of economy moving. At least 7-8 such zones have to be in operation quickly so that those companies want to leave China and Japan could be attracted there.



Dr Atiur Rahman has further suggested that the government should not be dependent on banks for loans because it hampers credit flow to individual entrepreneurs. So the government should pay heed to loans providing by the international organizations like the IMF, the ADB and the World Bank against the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.





Leave Your Comments