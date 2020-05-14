Trade war turns into neocolonial race

This symbolic artwork shows US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping wearing masks facing each other with closed eyes.







Very recently American President Donald Trump said "China's been taking advantage of the United States for many, many years, for decades, because we had people at this position, right here where I'm standing, sitting right in that office, the Oval Office, that allowed that to happen. No, I'm not interested in that. Let's see if they live up to the deal that they signed."





Donald Trump made the above remarks in connection with the Phase 1 deal signed between USA and China in January 2020.





The US-China trade war has hit news headlines over and over again in recent times. The world's two largest economies have been locked in a comprehensive trade strife. Foreign affairs experts have said that the trade war between the United States of America and China will lead to a neocolonial race dividing the world into two poles.Before 1990, the world was divided into two blocks. One block was led by the United States while another block was headed by the then Soviet Union.







The pro-US countries were united by the defence bulwark of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) while the countries that supported Soviet Union complied with the norms of Warsaw Pact. On the other hand, some countries which neither got involved with NATO nor with Warsaw Pact, became affiliated with Non-Aligned Movement.





Drawing on the principles agreed at the Bandung Conference in 1955, the Non-Aligned Movement was established in 1961 in Belgrade, Yugoslavia through an initiative of former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, former Yugoslav President Josip Broz Tito (Marshal Tito) and former Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser.







This led to the first 'Conference of Heads of State or Governments of Non-Aligned Countries' in Belgrade, capital of former Yugoslavia in 1961. The term "non-aligned movement" first appeared in the fifth conference in 1976 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, where the participating countries were denoted as "members of the movement".





The recent trade dispute has seen the US and China impose tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of one another's goods.





US President Donald Trump has long accused China of unfair trading practices and intellectual property theft. In China, there is a perception that America is trying to curb its rise as a global economic power.





US President Donald Trump's tariffs policy aims to encourage consumers to buy American products by making imported goods more expensive. The US has imposed tariffs on more than $360 billion of Chinese goods, and China has retaliated with tariffs on more than $110 billion of US products.





Donald Trump has said that China will have to pay a heavy penalty for the coronavirus pandemic, particularly for hiding information about coronavirus at the very beginning of its outbreak.





The US holds the opinion that China's failure to be transparent about the emergence of the virus in November 2019 and its failure to involve international health experts to manage the containment led the disease to spread throughout the world. China continues to hide and obfuscate Covid-19 data from the world, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, asserting that he has seen a significant amount of evidence suggesting that a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan was underperforming and the virus could well have emanated from there.





China in response has said that the US will have to pay for the spread of AIDS. According to Chinese authorities, China was the first to suffer from the virus. But for most of the rest of the world, the virus spread due to China's inability to manage the initial outbreak due to denial and cover-ups.





The Global Times and People's Daily, two of the most prominent Chinese Communist Party English-language mouthpieces, have frequently responded to lawsuits against Beijing for actions it took that exacerbated the Chinese coronavirus pandemic with threats of similar lawsuits against the United States. Two American states, Missouri and Mississippi, have filed lawsuits against the Chinese Communist Party in U.S. court for its attempts to hide the outbreak when it began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.





China has been criticized at home and abroad over its handling of the virus, especially during the initial outbreak. Pushing back such criticism with increasingly fierce rhetoric, Beijing says it is merely responding to false accusations, particularly from the US.





In March, as the pandemic raged across the globe, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian publicly promoted an unfounded conspiracy theory that the virus might have been brought to China by the US military forces.









From left: Donald Trump, Shinzo Abe and Xi Jinping. It is difficult to predict how international supply chains will shake out after the pandemic subsides, a key point between the US, Japan and China.





A few days later, US President Donald Trump called the coronavirus the "Chinese virus" pinning the blame on China as the outbreak began to take hold in major American cities. Covid 19 has meanwhile killed nearly three hundred thousand people in the world while over 83 thousand people have died of it just in the United States. It has crossed the number of American casualties in Vietnam War.







USA and most of the western countries have commented that China has committed a criminal offence by playing hide-and-seek with coronavirus.





The United States, United Kingdom, Russia, France and China are five superpowers who are permanent members of the United Nations Security Council. Implications suggest that China is most likely to get on antagonistic terms with most of the western countries in days to come. Several countries have in the meantime claimed that coronavirus was a Chinese biological weapon which somehow got leaked out of Chinese labs. Russia closed its border with China in February 2020 and banned Chinese nationals from entering Russia. Things are heating up on the ground as Russian authorities discriminate against Chinese citizens which is most likely to embitter ties between Moscow and Beijing. Reports have surfaced that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has expressed his desire to reduce dependence on China in commercial terms.





"Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese Prime Minister Abe has proposed a 'shift away from China' policy building an economy that is less dependent on China," tweeted Nikki Haley, former American ambassador to the United Nations, adding that the U.S. "should make this a priority."





Japan is going to strengthen trade ties with Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and South Korea.







Vietnam's exports to China fell by 35.3% from December to $2.75 billion and Vietnam's imports from China dropped by 20.1% to $5.54 billion in January 2020.





India is one of the largest Commonwealth countries. All countries put high priority on trade with India keeping in view the advantages India offers in foreign trade.





Bangladesh will have to deal with the current situation very cautiously while expatriate Bangladeshis are coming back from the Middle East. Remittances sent by the expatriate Bangladeshis keep our economic wheels turning around. Remittances and readymade garments (RMG) are two pillars on which Bangladesh's economy stands.





Bangladesh will have to work for diversifying its industrial sector. At the same time the country will have to keep up diplomatic efforts precisely. Bangladesh's foreign policy says, "Friendship to all, malice to none." However, we will have to expand our export market in foreign countries. For example, our commercial relationship with China is mainly import-based which has put us in a trade deficit of 8.22 billion dollars which is the highest in Bangladesh's history.





We should try our best to export more and more goods overseas. Focusing only on import cannot develop a country.





Bangladesh will have to act very carefully and formulate its strategies aptly to retain its foothold in the right and sound way in the global arena as the upcoming neoimperial conflict looms large.







Leaders of most of the European and Latin American countries have blamed China for the damages caused by coronavirus by hiding information and termed it as an intentional deed.







Many countries have sought compensation from China and have urged international authorities to put embargo on China. If harsh measures like economic sanctions are imposed on China and the world gets divided into two poles over trade war and Covid 19, Bangladesh will have to go ahead following the propensity adopted by the Asian countries with strong economy like Japan, South Korea, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Taiwan and the Middle East.





While ending up, let's take a look at a few words said by Indian political psychologist, social theorist and critic Ashis Nandy, "Modern colonialism won its great victories not so much through its military and technological prowess as through its ability to create secular hierarchies incompatible with the traditional order."



The writer is a diplomat,

entrepreneur, author and Chairman of Editorial Board of The Asian Age.



