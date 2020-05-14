Shutdown to be extended to May 30



The government plans to extend the ongoing lockdown to May 30 as the daily rate of new Covid-19 cases has continued to jump and it continues to claim more lives every day across Bangladesh.





Farhad Hossain, State Minister for Public Administration, told media that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed to extend the holidays.







A gazette notification will be issued on Wednesday or Thursday in this regard, he said. "Strict restrictions will be imposed on transportation," Hossain said adding that no vehicle will be allowed to run on roads four days before Eid-ul-Fitr and two days after it, except emergency services.





On March 23, the government declared general holidays from March 26 to April 4 to curb the spread of coronavirus.





Later, the holidays were extended five times to May 5. A notification on April 25 included directive that all the ministries, divisions and their subordinate offices involved in providing emergency services will remain open on a limited scale during the extended general holidays.







On the same day, the Public Administration Ministry said government offices at division, district and upazila levels under 18 ministries and divisions will remain open on a limited scale. The government closed all educational institutions and shut down rail, road, river and air communications to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.





Amid high risk of coronavirus transmission, some garment factories reopened on April 26 and factory owners claimed they were operating with workers available in Dhaka maintaining hygiene issues. Coronavirus COVID-19, first reported in China in December last year, is affecting 212 countries and territories around the world.





Bangladesh confirmed 17,822 coronavirus cases and 269 deaths until Wednesday.





