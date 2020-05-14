Bangladesh’s coronavirus cases jump to 18,863‬; death toll 283





Bangladesh on Thursday reported detection of 1041 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours until morning.

The country’s confirmed cases now stands at 18,863‬ and of them, 283 have died.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana disclosed the information at a regular briefing.

The global death toll stood at 298,165 on Thursday morning, according to data compiled by Worldometer. There have so far been 4428,236 confirmed coronavirus cases around the world.

