Financial aid for all mosques, 7,000 more Qawmi Madrasas before Eid: PM





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said financial assistance will be provided to all mosques and another 7,000 Qwami Madrasas across the country before the Eid-ul Fitr.





“I’ve already asked to prepare a list. I’ll give some financial assistance to all mosques on the occasion of Eid,” she said while inaugurating the disbursement of Tk 1,250 crore cash aid among 50 lakh poor families hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.





The Prime Minister said though the mosque committees and affluent people are now helping the Imams and Muazzins during Ramadan, the government has a responsibility to extend support to them in this critical time.





Mentioning that financial assistance was already provided to nearly 7,000 Qwami Madrasas across the country, she said, “We’ll provide financial aid to 7,000 more Qawmi Madrasas in the second phase before the Eid.”





Sheikh Hasina opened this disbursement of cash aid for the poor families through a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban in the morning.





Each family is receiving Tk 2,500 cash support through mobile financial services (MFS) – bKash, Rocket, Nagad or SureCash ahead of the Eid-ul Fitr.





The disbursement of cash aid will be completed within five days by May 18 and one million people will get the cash support through the MFS every day.





The 50 lakh poor families have been selected as they lost earnings due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and are not getting rice at subsidised rate of Tk 10 per kg and allowances under different social safety programmes.





Later, the Prime Minister opened the distribution of stipend and tuition fee among students of bachelor degree and its equivalent level of the 2019 academic year through mobile/online banking services.





PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus conducted the function and made a presentation over the cash support.

