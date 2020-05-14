197 more Thai nationals leave Bangladesh for home





Another batch of 197 Thai nationals left Dhaka for Bangkok on Thursday by a special flight of Thai Lion Air.





The flight departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11am and is scheduled to arrive in Bangkok at 2:30pm.





Arunrung Phothong Humphreys, Ambassador of Thailand to Bangladesh, and officers of the embassy were at the Airport to facilitate and see off the Thai nationals.





The Royal Thai Embassy arranged its first repatriation flight on April 17 and helped back 35 Thai nationals in Bangladesh to return to Thailand.





Another special flight will be arranged to help return more Thai nationals who have requested to return to Thailand.





The Embassy wholeheartedly thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, Immigration of Bangladesh and Airport staff for their facilitation for the smooth departure of Thai nationals.





