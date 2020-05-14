Govt imposes restrictions during general holiday





The government has announced a number of restrictions on movement as it is about to extend the general holidays to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Cabinet Division issued the directives on Thursday.

May 21 will be considered as holiday as Shab-e-Qadr while May 22-23 and May 29-30 will be included as weekly holidays and May 24, 25 and 26 will be counted as holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr, said the directives.

This time, the movement of people and running of vehicles from one district to another and one upazila to another will be monitored strictly by the local administrations and law enforcement agencies.

“Shops will be allowed to remain open after ensuring social distance and following health guidelines during buying and selling,” it said.

Vehicles and workers employed at various emergency services will be out of the purview of the holidays. Besides, goods-laden vehicles and cargo vessels will be allowed to ply as usual.

Those who are engaged in processing of agricultural products, insecticides, foods, industrial goods, kitchen markets and pharmacies will remain out of the restriction, said the directives.

Physicians, health workers, vehicles for transporting medicines and other medical equipment, and media workers will remain out of the purview of the holidays.

Educational institutions will remain closed as before, the directives added.

People have been asked to remain in their respective homes and refrain from going outside without emergency purpose from 8pm till 6am, it said.

Bangladesh Bank will issue necessary directives regarding banking hours considering the continuation of business activities ahead of Eid.

The official concerned of all ministries and divisions will have to follow the 13 directives issued by the government and no one will be allowed to leave their place during the Eid holidays.

All inter-district transport will remain suspended during the holidays.

In case of Eid congregation, all have to avoid big congregation and follow the existing directives issued for attending mosques.

On March 23, the government declared general holidays from March 26 to April 4 to curb the spread of coronavirus. Later, it extended the holidays to May 16.

The government closed all educational institutions and shut down rail, road, river and air communications to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.

Amid high risk of coronavirus transmission, some garment factories reopened on April 26 and factory owners claimed they were operating with workers available in Dhaka maintaining hygiene issues.

Coronavirus COVID-19, first reported in China in December last year, is affecting 212 countries and territories around the world. Bangladesh confirmed 17,822 coronavirus cases and 269 deaths until Wednesday.

Leave Your Comments