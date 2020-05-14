Coronavirus: Public transport shutdown extended till May 30









The public transport services will remain suspended across the country until May 30 in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, said the Roads and Highways Division (RHD) said on Thursday, in line with the government’s general declaration to extend the lockdown.





RHD said land, river, and seaport activities, important services on roads and rivers, including food supplies, daily commodities, fuel, medicines, agricultural and industrial goods, fertiliser, fisheries, baby foods and essential items, relief goods, electronic and print media will remain out of the purview of the suspension.





Earlier in the day, the government extended the ongoing general holidays till May 30 as the coronavirus situation is worsening in the country.





The government declared general holidays since March 26 and extended it in several phases.





It also shut down educational institutions, banned gatherings, imposed restrictions on movement and urged people to stay indoors to help the country fight the deadly virus.





Bangladesh on Thursday recorded another big jump in coronavirus cases within a single day as the health authorities confirmed the detection of 1,041new patients in the last 24 hours, raising the total cases to 18,863.

