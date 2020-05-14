Bangladesh’s coronavirus cases jump to 18,863‬; death toll 283









Bangladesh on Thursday recorded another big jump in coronavirus cases within a single day as the health authorities confirmed the detection of 1,041 new patients in the last 24 hours, raising the total cases to 18,863.





During the period, 14 more people died from COVID-19 disease, increasing the death tally to 283. Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily online briefing.





In the last 24 hours, 41 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 7,392 samples, she added.





“Of the new detected patients, 854 are in Dhaka and 287 are outside Dhaka,” Dr Nasima said.





She noted that Bangladesh is currently in the 10th week of infection after having its first case detected on March 8.





“We’re going through 10 weeks when 7,093 new cases have been reported and 1189 made recoveries. Sixty-nine deaths have been recorded till May 14,” Dr Nasima added.





Among the deceased, two were between 71 and 80 years of age, five between 51 and 60, five between 41 and 50, one was between 31 and 40 and another was between 21 and 30 years of age.





As of May 14, the recovery rate against the number of infections is 19.10 percent while the death rate is 1.5 percent.





Another 201 people were taken to isolation in the last 24 hours while 3,031 home and institutionally quarantined during the period.





The recovery number for May 14 was not shared on the health bulletin on Thursday.

