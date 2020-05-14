482 more Bangladeshi citizens return home from India









The government on Thursday brought back 482 more Bangladesh citizens home from India on three separate special flights.





The repatriated citizens got stuck in a number of Indian cities due to countrywide lockdown there amid coronavirus pandemic.





A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines brought back 149 people from New Delhi while 165 Bangladesh nationals returned home from Chennai by a special flight of US-Bangla Airlines.













On the other hand, 168 Bangladesh nationals returned home from Chennai by a special flight of Air India.





In the last three weeks, over 3500 Bangladesh nationals returned home from Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru by 25 special flights, according to Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.





Most of the returnees from India comprise patients, their families, students and tourists.





On April 20, the government started repatriation process of its citizens from India in coordination with the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and with the support from the Indian government.













Apart from bringing back Bangladesh citizens by air, return by road also remains open.





Over 500 Bangladesh nationals returned home by road in the last two weeks from a number of Indian cities.





Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi in coordination with Bangladesh missions in Kolkata, Mumbai, Guwahati and Agartala is working to bring back the rest of the Bangladesh citizens who are willing to return home.

