COVID-19: Bangladesh receives ventilators, PPE from H&M









Swedish company H&M has provided eight ventilators and 1500 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Bangladesh to help address challenges of COVID-19.





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Charlotta Schlyter, Health and Family Welfare Secretary M Asadul Islam and H&M Representative Bashirun Nabi Khan were present at the handing over ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.





Dr Momen thanked the Swedish company for not cancelling RMG purchase orders from Bangladesh amid the coronavirus crisis.





He said the Swedish company set an example and other companies should follow the model.





Referring to telephone conversation between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Swedish counterpart, Dr Momen said the two countries want to continue working together to overcome the challenges of coronavirus.





Swedish Ambassador Charlotta Schlyter said Sweden remains beside Bangladesh always and the Swedish companies are also following the same path.





She reiterated to work together with Bangladesh to overcome the challenges of coronavirus.

