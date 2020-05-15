Amyra wants to be in a lockdown with Deepika





AmyraDastur recently celebrated her birthday amid coronavirus lockdown. The actress, who is making the most of her free time at home, recently spilled the beans on with whom she would love to be in a lockdown with and the answer is sure to leave you amused!







In an interview with a news portal, Amyra opened up about her routine in lockdown, her upcoming projects, and more. When asked, who is that one celeb she would love to be in a lockdown with, she reportedly said that given a choice, she would want to be in a lockdown with none other than the gorgeous DeepikaPadukone.





Explaining as to why she chose the 'Chhapaak' actress, Amyra reportedly added that she wishes to be with her in the lockdown due to the way she has been cooking of late. She stated that she wants Deepika to cook for her. Amyra now feels that's DP can cook anything now.

Leave Your Comments