Bappa's song about pollution-free Dhaka



Most people are now under house arrest due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). There are no cars on the road, factories are also shut down, and as a result, Dhaka city is now much more pollution-free. And BappaMazumder has composed a song about this pollution-free Dhaka.





It is learned that the music composing of the song is going on currently. The lyrics have already been done. BappaMazumder will give voice in a few days. Regarding the song, Bappa said, "Dhaka city is now much more pollution-free. Greenery all around, clear air blowing, birds singing. These views of the city wonder me, make me think. I wrote the words of the song from that thought."





He added that the lyrics, melody, and arrangement of this song will be a little different than other songs. The rest of the song will be released soon. "I hope people will like the song."

