Published:  12:25 AM, 15 May 2020

Bappa's song about pollution-free Dhaka

Bappa's song about pollution-free Dhaka

Most people are now under house arrest due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). There are no cars on the road, factories are also shut down, and as a result, Dhaka city is now much more pollution-free. And BappaMazumder has composed a song about this pollution-free Dhaka.

It is learned that the music composing of the song is going on currently. The lyrics have already been done. BappaMazumder will give voice in a few days. Regarding the song, Bappa said, "Dhaka city is now much more pollution-free. Greenery all around, clear air blowing, birds singing. These views of the city wonder me, make me think. I wrote the words of the song from that thought."

He added that the lyrics, melody, and arrangement of this song will be a little different than other songs. The rest of the song will be released soon. "I hope people will like the song."


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Entertainment

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »