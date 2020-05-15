Aruna flies to Canada ignoring COVID-19



Ignoring the outbreak of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation, Aruna Biswas, once a popular film actress, went to Toronto in Canada to her son Shuddha. It is learned that UJ left Dhaka for Canada last Sunday on a special flight of Qatar Airways, she arrived in Toronto on Monday afternoon. Aruna's son studied in Canada. She also spends most of her time with her son. However, this time when she came to Bangladesh, she was stuck in lockdown.







As a result, she could not return to his son. In this regard, she said, "Shuddha is my world. There was a lot of tension. Because the world has never fallen into this situation. My child was also anxious to see me.







So, I came to Canada on a special flight of Qatar Airways. Shuddha has been very happy to see me." ArunaBiswas told that she had to stay in home quarantine for 14 days after arriving in Canada. She will return to the country as soon as the situation is normal.

