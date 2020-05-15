Editors Guild condoles Dr. Anisuzzaman's death



Editors Guild Bangladesh has expressed deep condolence over the death of National Professor Dr. Anisuzzaman. In a press release signed by Editors Guild's President Mozammel Babu on Thursday it was stated that Dr. Anisuzzaman's death was an irreparable loss for the country. Editors Guild also sympathized with the bereaved family members of Dr. Anisuzzaman.





Professor Dr. Anisuzzaman breathed his last in the capital's Combined Military Hospital (CMH) on Thursday at 4:55 pm.







He was 83 years old at the time of his death. Dr. Anisuzzaman was a decorated educationist. His profile is embellished with different prizes including Ekushey Padak, Bangla Academy Literary Award and Indian government's third highest civilian prize Padma Bhushan Award.





Dr. Anisuzzaman worked diligently all his life for driving Bangladesh forward in terms of education. He played significant roles for the country's advancement in the fields of creative works and literature. Bangladesh government appointed him as National Professor in 2018.





Dr. Anisuzzaman actively participated in the mass upheaval of 1969 and the Liberation War of 1971. He was also a member of the Kudrat-E-Khuda Education Commission in 1972.





Editors Guild stated that the nation will forever remember Dr. Anisuzzaman's contribution in education, research and Liberation War. Editors Guild offered prayers for his departed soul to rest in peace.







