15,000 tests in a day soon: Health Minister



Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Thursday said that the number of coronavirus sample tests will be increased to 15,000 soon.





"The number of corona sample tests has multiplied in the last one month. As a result, we are now able to identify more infected people. The more infected people are identified, there will be the lower risk of new infection. The sample test will be increased to 10,000 soon and then to 15,000. The government has enough kits for this," said the minister. He came up with the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at the reception of 5,000 newly appointed nurses at the conference room of Directorate General of Nursing and Midwifery in the capital's Agargaon.





Government had strong preparations for the treatment of the people from the very beginning of coronavirus. New initiatives are being taken every day including increasing the number of hospital beds and PPE stocks, said the health minister.





"Apart from urgent work, people are coming outside unnecessarily. The government has also had to open a limited number of businesses and mills, factories for the sake of human livelihood. The number of affected people may be increasing due to these reasons," he said.





There might be some more increase. However, this increase is not very harmful for the country. As the government is taking the right decision at the right time, both the number of infected cases and deaths in Bangladesh is less today compared other affected countries of the world, said Zahid Maleque.





Mentioning that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has a separate soft corner for nurses, doctors and other health workers, the Health Minister reiterated, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's contribution to the recruitment of 5054 senior staff nurses is worth mentioning. After highlighting the issue to her, she approved the file in one day.







Therefore, the newly appointed nurses should express special gratitude to the Prime Minister and they should work with special kindness in the service of Covid-19 patients."









