India transports goods to Bangladesh by railway



India is transporting goods to Bangladesh by railway as the land ports along Bangladesh border are closed.





An Indian train has meanwhile left Nasik with 2000 tons of onions for Bangladesh. It is being hoped that this supply will reduce the price of onions in Bangladesh.





The West Bengal government has not yet reopened the land ports in Petrapole and Hily. As a result railway is the only option for transporting goods from India to Bangladesh.





Loading and unloading goods were restarted at Petrapole--Benapole landports at the end of last month but it was closed down once again due to hindrances from local people.





Dr. Sree Radha Dutta, Senior Fellow of Vivekananda International Foundation of Delhi said that India has taken up the initiative to send goods to Bangladesh by railway to help Bangladesh keep prices of daily essentials under control during the month of Ramadan.





The West Bengal government has not yet activated the land ports due to the outbreak of coronavirus.





Economists have said that Indian trains will be able to deliver goods inside Bangladesh after the construction work of Padma Bridge is accomplished.





Experts have commented that implementing the principles of BBIN ( Bangladesh-Bhutan-India-Nepal) will be more helpful for the transportation of goods in this region.



---BBC

Leave Your Comments