US-course for journos to develop English skills









The US Department of State has come forward with a free Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) for non-native English speakers interested in developing the skills needed for a career in modern journalism. The US Embassy in Dhaka said this in a media note on Thursday.





The course provides an opportunity to explore print and digital media while expanding vocabulary and increasing the ability to research and develop local and global news stories.





This course is provided by the American English (AE) E-Teacher Program, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and administered by FHI 360. It is a self-paced MOOC, meaning that students will study independently, without facilitation from an instructor.





Enrollment is currently open. Participants can enroll in this course until July 3, 2020. After enrolling, participants may log in at any time -- day or night -- to access the course. All five

modules of coursework must be completed by July 13, 2020.





Participants, who complete the required activities with a score of 70% or higher, will receive a digital badge and a certificate.





To enroll in the course, visit: https://www.canvas.net/browse/fhi/courses/english-for-journalism

