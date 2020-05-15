Coronavirus cases in Bangladesh exceed 20,000; 15 more die









Bangladesh on Friday saw another surge in coronavirus cases as 1202 more people tested positive in the span of 24 hours, raising the total cases to 20,065.





During the period, 15 more people died from the deadly disease, taking the death tally to 298.





Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily online briefing.





In the last 24 hours, 41 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 8,582 samples, she added.





The global death toll from coronavirus reached 203,555 as of Friday.





According to worldometer data, 4,539,401 cases have so far been confirmed since the virus was first reported in China in December last year. So far, 1,711,250 people have recovered.





Of those infected, 2,524,596 are currently being treated and 45,559 of them are in serious or critical condition.





The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11. Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.





To cope with the worsening coronavirus situation, the government on Thursday extended general holidays further until May 30.





In line with the extended general holidays, the Roads and Highways Division (RHD) said the public transport services will also remain suspended until May 30.

