8 more cops among 12 infected with Covid-19 in Barishal









Twelve people including eight policemen of Barishal Metropolitan Police were infected with the coronavirus in Barishal district in the last 24 hours till Thursday.

Police Commissioner Shahabuddin Khan said one sub-inspector of traffic police and seven constables were diagnosed with Covid-19 on Thursday.

A constable, who served as the driver at the deputy commissioner’s office tested positive recently. Later, samples of 49 people, who were supposed to came in contact with the constable, were collected and sent for lab testing.

Later the report showed that eight policemen , 2 family members of the infected policeman and two others positive for the virus.

Besides, 36 people have so far recovered from the disease.

A total of 1,943 police members got infected with coronavirus as of Thursday as new cases are also on the rise across the country.

Bangladesh reported the highest coronavirus cases—1,162 on Wednesday while the number stood at 1,041 on Thursday.

Bangladesh has so far reported 18,863 coronavirus cases and 283 deaths.

Leave Your Comments