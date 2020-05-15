Woman dies with fever, respiratory problem in Jashore









A woman suffering from fever and breathing problem at Swarupdah village in Chowgachha upazila died on Thursday.

Dr Lutfunnahar Lucky, health and family planning officer of Chowgachha upazila Health Complex, said the woman came to the hospital with respiratory problem and fever in the early hours on Thursday and the authorities concerned of the hospital collected her samples.

As the woman’s condition deteriorated, she was referred to Jashore 250-bed hospital.

But the relatives of the patient took her to the house where she breathed her last in the afternoon.

