Vested quarter is conducting propaganda against govt: Quader









Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said a vested quarter is conducting propaganda against the government by spreading imaginary and fabricated information through social media and other means.





“A vested quarter is involved in conducting propaganda against the government in national and international arenas to mislead people…they are spreading rumours on social media,” he said.





Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, was speaking at a coronavirus safety gears distribution programme at AL president’s Dhanmondi political office here through videoconferencing from his official residence.





He said a section is deliberately lying about the COVID-19 death tolls as they are saying that all those, who died recently in the country, were infected with coronavirus.





The AL general secretary said as a crisis manager, the honesty and skills that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has shown in tacking the COVID-19 crisis are unprecedented in the country’s history after 1975.





He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already announced stimulus packages involving Taka one lakh crore to cope with coronavirus crisis, while about one crore people were brought under rationing system.





“She (the premier) introduced cash assistance programme for 50 lakh families. And these initiatives would play a positive role in rural economy ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr,” he added.





Later, AL relief and social welfare sub-committee distributed coronavirus

preventive materials among the public and private agencies.





AL advisory council member AKM Rahmatullah, presidium member Matia Chowdhury, relief and social welfare secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, health affairs secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana and deputy office secretary Sayeem Khan were, among others, present.



