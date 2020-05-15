Navy distributes food, Eid clothes among poor in costal areas









Bangladesh Navy today distributed food materials and Eid clothes among the poor and the destitute people in coastal and Char areas of the country.



The Naval contingents distributed food materials like rice, pulse, potatoes, edible oil as well as Eid clothes among the poor in Hatia, Sandwip and other coastal areas, said an ISPR press release.



Besides, the Naval Force distributed antiseptic soaps and masks and gave various directives among the local people to create public awareness against Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).



The release said the Naval contingent at Sandwip distributed food materials and Eid clothes among some 200 poor and helpless families while the Naval contingent at Hatia distributed food materials and Eid clothes also among some 200 poor and helpless families.



Besides, the Naval contingent distributed food materials among the poor and helpless at Chila Union under Mongla Upazila.





