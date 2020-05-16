

Khagrachhari is a district in south-eastern Bangladesh. It is a part of the Chittagong Division and the Chittagong Hill Tracts. Its local name is "Chengmi". Khagrachhari is also known as Phalang Htaung or the Mong Circle (of the rest of the three hill districts Rangamati is the Chakma Circle and Bandarban is the Bohmong Circle). Khagrachhari town is the home town of the Mong Chief (currently King, or Raja, Saching Prue Chowdhury who is the head of the Arakanese descendants living in the circle. It also is the administrative headquarters of Khagrachhari district.





Panchari Shantipur Aranya Kutir - 25 km south from Khagrachhari is peripheral region. The largest Buddha sculpture of Bangladesh (Panchari Brihot Buddha Sculpture) is situated here.







How to go





It is located in PanchariUpazila of Khagrachari. There are several ways to reach at Khagrahari. The best available bus service is Shanty, Soudia, S. Alam, Shaymoly, Egal etc. The cost is around 520 taka per person. It will take around 7-8 hours to reach at the town from Dhaka. There is no AC bus service for Khagrachari (except Saint Martin Paribahan, only one AC bus per day).





Also you can Use the bus for Dhaka-Chittagong, and from Chittagong you can take bus for Khagrachari. But I'll suggest you the direct Dhaka-Khagrachari Bus. This will be much easier. Only one bus will go to Panchari from Dhaka. (Shanty paribahan only)





The travelers have to make a trip from Khagrachari to Panchariupozilla by public bus or a private vehicle. From Panchari you can hire auto rickshaw to go to PanichariBrihot Buddha Sculpture.



How to reach: Khagrachhari district





There are two ways to get in Khagrachari, both by road: Direct from Dhaka via BaroiarHat or from Chittagong. A number of non-stop coach services are available from Dhaka (e.g., Shanti Paribahan, Soudia, S. Alam, Eagle and ShamoliParibahan). Gabtoli, Saidabad, Komolapur and Kolabagan are the bus stand name in Dhaka where you can get bus tickets. Bus fare was about 520 Taka (as of 11-May-2014).









From Chittagong you can get non-AC bus services of BRTC and Shanti Paribahan are most convenient with the fare as cheap as to travel to Khagarachari or the other two hill districts (Rangamati and Bandarban). Oxygen-moor is the bus stand name in Chittagong. But there is no bus service will available after 6 pm.



Things to do





If you visit this district, you can buy some local products from here, for example the hand made products for household works, cloths made from local hand-loom.



Eating facilities





As well as you can find some local restaurant here to eat. In Khagrachari then go to System Restaurant. It is the best restaurant in Khagrachari with lowest price. Don't forget to eat bamboo fry there.



Travel tips





There is no arrangement for food & accommodation in ShantipurArannyaKuthir. You have to carry drinking water and food with his own.

