Number of infected policemen crosses 2,000

Despite having all necessary precautions, 2,141 police members got infected with coronavirus as of Friday.







Bangladesh reported the highest coronavirus cases-1,202 on Friday and the number of new cases remained over 1,000 for the last few days.







Meanwhile, among the total coronavirus-infected police members, 1,041 are of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) alone, sources at Police Headquarters told UNB.







In the meantime, seven members of the law enforcement died of COVID-19, sources said.







The sources said 3,091 policemen were in quarantine while 1,152 were being treated at isolation units as of Thursday. Besides, 237 patients made full recovery, the sources added.







Members of Bangladesh Police, Armed forces, and Rapid Action Battalion (Rab), along with other agencies have been jointly working to ensure social distancing across the country.







Meanwhile, 345 members of Armed Forces both in-service and retired military/civilian members and their families were admitted to Dhaka Combined Military Hospital (CMH) with coronavirus infection as of Monday.







Among them, 87 made full recovery, six have died and all other patients admitted to the hospital are healthy, said a media release of Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) Directorate.







Meanwhile, Bangladesh Police recently hired the 250-bed Impulse Hospital in the capital for the treatment of coronavirus-infected police members.







As the coronavirus situation is taking a serious turn, the government has extended the general holidays further until May 30, even though it permitted the businessmen to keep shopping malls, markets open considering Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr.







Keeping in line with the extended general holidays and considering the worsening situation, Roads and Highways Division (RHD) also decided to keep all public transport services suspended until May 30.







Bangladesh has so far reported 20,065 coronavirus cases and 298 deaths.







The country recorded the highest number of cases-1,202 in only 24hours until Friday morning.





