

The short film 'Pratyarpan' directed by SwajanMajhi released on Friday, May 15, at lagvelki.com. The short film is being released online for assistance to the victims of coronavirus (COVID-19). In this regard, director SwajanMajhi said, "the 13.20-minute-long video based on the mental crisis of an expatriate youth.







Interested viewers from home and abroad can log on to lagvelki.com and watch the movie through any mobile banking or online banking for Tk 100. The money raised through the online display will be spent on assistance for the coronavirus victims." He said, "We have made a movie about the real context of an overseas-returnee common man and now we are showing that to stand by the common people affected by the coronavirus."





"That's why I say 'People's movies - for people'," he added. Filmmaker SwajanMajhi won the National Film Award in 2018 for his short film 'Golpo-Songkhep'.

