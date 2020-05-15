Dakota struggles with depression





Actor Dakota Johnson has recently opened up about her struggle with depression since she was 15. "I've struggled with depression since I was young-since I was 15 or 14," she recalled to a magazine. "That was when, with the help of professionals, I was like, Oh, this is a thing I can fall into." However, "I've learned to find it beautiful because I feel the world," she noted. "I guess I have a lot of complexities, but they don't pour out of me. I don't make it anyone else's problem." The 30-year-old star shared that her brain "moves at a million miles per minute." "I have to do a lot of work to purge thoughts and emotions, and I am in a lot of therapy," Johnson said.





