Jamieson, Patel, Conway offered New Zealand Cricket contracts

Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson, spinner Ajaz Patel and batsman Devon Conway. -Collected



Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson, spinner Ajaz Patel and batsman Devon Conway have been awarded a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) contract for the first time.





The 20-player list has been proposed for the 2020/21 season. Notable absentees include Colin Munro and Jeet Raval. Also missing from the previous list is Todd Astle, who retired from red-ball cricket in January this year.





Jamieson, 25, who made his debut in February, has had a terrific home summer, churning out Player of the Match performances in the Test and ODI series against India. Patel boasts of a solid first-class record and has made the most of the opportunities he has got since his debut in 2018. While Conway is yet to make his international debut, the left-hander has topped domestic batting charts in the last two years.





"It's really exciting to offer contracts to Kyle, Ajaz and Devon who have all impressed over the past 12 months," said selection manager Gavin Larsen.





"Kyle's performances against the might of India were nothing short of outstanding and at 25 years of age he's certainly got a big future. We see Ajaz as the incumbent Test spinner and he'll be looking to stamp his mark on that spot after some strong efforts with the ball in the sub-continent.





"Devon's form with the bat across all three formats these past two seasons made him impossible to ignore and he's going to be a great option to add to the batting mix."





Jimmy Neesham, Will Young and Tom Blundell who were added to the list last year have all been retained. The women's team contracts will be disclosed next week.





Contracted men's players: Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Ajaz Patel, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Kane Williamson, Will Young.





--ICC

Leave Your Comments