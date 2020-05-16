People dying without treatment: BNP



BNP on Friday alleged that the government has failed to take any effective step to save people from the deadly coronavirus and make them aware of it.





"The corona pandemic has hit 210 countries across the world. No medicine has so far found to treat it. So, awareness and precaution are necessary to tackle corona. It's a matter of regret that the government has eased shutdown instead of taking any step to prevent the outbreak of the virus," said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.







He made the remarks while distributing relief materials among the poor people at Nimtoli in Munshiganj's Sirajdikhan area. The BNP leader said people are getting confused as the government is asking them to main social distancing by easing the shutdown.





He alleged that coronavirus has now badly spread in the country for lack of the government's preventive steps at the early stage.





Rizvi said though the government used to talk about the country's development, there is no arrangement for ventilators and sufficient oxygen in the country's 90 percent hospitals. "That's why people are now dying without treatment. The government did nothing to protect people's lives and ensure treatment for them."





He alleged that the government has only constructed some flyovers to show people some visible developments, but it did not upgrade the country's other sectors, including the health one.





The BNP leader said the government has failed to tackle the coronavirus situation while the ruling party leaders and activists have been misappropriating the relief materials meant for the poor people.





He also said the number of deaths and fresh corona cases are rising every day as the government eased the shutdown only to avoid feeding the poor people.





Rizvi said the government should have enforced the shutdown for three-four months taking the responsibility of the poor to contain the coronavirus.









