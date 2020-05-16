Expelled BCL leader confesses to PMO docs forgery



Expelled vice-president of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Tariqul Islam Mumin today made a confessional statement in a case lodged over the forgery of a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) document.





Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Yasmin Ara recorded Mumin's statement under section 164 as Tejgaon Police Station inspector (acting) Shamim Ur Rashid produced him before the court and pleaded to record his statement. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khayer Jessy on May 13 placed Mumin on two-day fresh remand in the case.





Earlier on May 8, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Moinul Islam placed Mumin and two other accused in the case - Farhad and Nazim Uddin - on four-day remand. Farhad and Nazim already made confessional statements.





The other prime accused PMO staff Fatema gave confessional statement on May 10. She confessed to bringing out a confidential file from PMO and handing that to Farhad, an associate of Mumin, who had changed the prime minister's decision through forgery.





Mohammad Rafiqul Alam, director-7 of PMO, on May 5 filed the case with Tejgaon Police Station. Mumin was arrested on May 6 from Bhola.Tariqul Islam Mumin was later expelled permanently from Bangladesh Chhatra League.





---BSS

