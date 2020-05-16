Itekaf in the time of relief



Performing Itekaf or staying in Mosque in the period of relief of Holy Ramadan that means on the last ten days is Sunnate Muakkadahe Kifaya. Arabian word 'Itekaf' means stay, remain, remain bind, hold on. According to Shariah, staying or remaining in the mosque or holy space of the house for the sake of worship disconnecting from the family and other earthly works for the last 10 days of Ramadan or any other day is called Itekaf.





Performing Itekaf in the last ten days of relief of Ramadan is sunnah and its benefits are unlimited. Prophet (S) addresses, 'Whoever performs Itekaf in the last part of Ramadan, the blessings of two Hajj and two Umrah are fixed for him.' (Bayhaki) 'He who performs Itekaf just one day for the sake of Allah will make three trenches between him and hell, that distance of each other will be more wide than east and west.' (Tirmidi)





He who performs Itekaf for the sake of blessings considering it as worship, his all biggest sins will be forgiven. The Messenger of Allah (S) delivers, 'Whoever performs Itekaf, he stays away from sins and because of Itekaf if he is deprived of any blessings that will be given to him.' (Ibn Majah) It is said in Hadit, 'Whoever performs Itekaf, stays away from sins and because of Etekaf, he earns so much blessings that seems like he earns all blessings.' (Ibn Majah)





The Messenger of Allah (S) performed Itekaf in the last ten days of Ramadan regularly and His companions perform Itekaf too. Prophet (S) provides so much importance to Itekaf that, if it is missed, He performs this on the month of Eid. Hazrat Ayesha (R) narrates, "Prophet (S) performed Itekaf (in mosque) on the last decade of every Ramadan. He did the same thing till His departure. After the departure of Prophet (S), His wives perform this too.' (Bukhari and Muslim)





For the searching of the Night of Decree and achieving its benefits, Prophet (S) performed Itekaf in the last 10 days of Ramadan. He continued this till the last Ramadan of his life. When the moment of the last ten days of the Ramadan appeared, he stayed away from His wives and involved in worshiping. He stayed awake the whole night and kept his family awake. The lowest time limit of Itekaf is only one night that is mentioned on the Hadith. But continuing this for long time is better, but remaining on the last 10 days of Ramadan, the night of decree or the best night of the thousands month can be achieved by this.





Remaining in the local mosque for the male fasting persons and remaining in the house for the female fasting members in respect of involving in the worship of Allah by removing ownself from earthly works fully is called Itekaf. Performing Itekaf in Mosque for females is disliked. In the holy place of the house, where she used to say her prayer, she will perform her Itekaf there. If there is no any certain holy place, she will perform this in any neat and clean place and cannot leave the place before the Holy Moon of Eid appears. If anyone performs Itekaf on behalf of the locality, Sunnate Kifaya will be performed with this. But if no one performs from the locality, everyone will be sinner.





