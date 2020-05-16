Sholakia Eid Jamaat suspended



The authorities concerned have suspended the upcoming 193rd Eid-ul-Fitr Jamaat (congregation) at the historic Sholakia Eidgah Maidan this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.Kishoreganj Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Sholakia Eidgah Committee President Md Sarwar Morshed Chowdhury said the decision has been taken following the directives of the Religious Affairs Ministry issued on Thursday, asking for not to hold Eid Jamaat at open spaces in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.





Noting that the ministry asked for holding Eid Jamaat of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr at nearby mosques instead of Eidgahs or open spaces considering the life risk and security of the devotees, the DC said if necessary, several Eid Jamaats will be held at a single mosque.





There is plan to hold the Eid Jamaat at mosques at every one hour interval, maintaining COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government, while the first Jamaat will be held at 8 am on the Eid day, he added.





The Eid Jamaat on the historic Sholakia Eidgah Maidan has been suspended for the first time in the history due to the outbreak of coronavirus since 1828.







