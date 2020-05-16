Prof Anisuzzaman laid to eternal rest at Azimpur

Professor Anisuzzaman was accorded a guard of honor by the Dhaka district administration ahead of his burial on Friday. -Focus Bangla







National Professor and noted educationalist Dr Anisuzzaman was laid to eternal rest at Dhaka's Azimpur graveyard on Friday.





Volunteers of Al-Markazul Islami, an organization that has been performing funeral rituals of patients who die from coronavirus, took the body from Dhaka's Combined Military Hospital (CMH) around 9 am.





Later, they carried out his last rites in line with the guidelines for the burial of COVID-19 patients.





Professor Anisuzzaman's son Ananda Zaman said, "The volunteers of Al-Markazul Islami took my father's coffin from CMH to the Azimpur graveyard. He was buried after a Namaz-e-Janaza at around 10:15 am."





State Minister KM Khalid, Bangla Academy Director General Habibullah Siraji, Bengal Foundation Chairman Abul Khair Litu, Anisuzzaman's son-in-law Azimul Haque and a few other relatives were present at the funeral prayer.





The veteran educationist was given a guard of honor by the Dhaka district administration ahead of his burial.





The 83-year-old National Professor passed away at CMH on Thursday afternoon.





Prof Anisuzzaman was suffering from heart, kidney, lungs ailments, Parkinson's disease and prostate complications. He was tested coronavirus positive. He was a teacher of Bengali literature at the University of Dhaka and the University of Chittagong. Anisuzzaman was a Professor Emeritus at Dhaka University. He penned many books in Bangla and English.





Born in 1937 in Kolkata, Professor Anisuzzaman was a recipient of the Bangla Academy award for research (1970) and the Ekushey Padak, the second-highest civilian award in Bangladesh, for his contribution to education in 1983.







Leave Your Comments