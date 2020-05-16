Coronavirus: Global death toll reaches 308,642





The global death toll from coronavirus pandemic reached 308,642 as of Saturday morning.





Since first reported in China in December last year, coronavirus has so far infected 4,628,228 people globally, according to Worldometer.





Meanwhile, among the currently 2,561,554 infected patients, 2,516,549 are in mild condition, which is 98 percent.





On the other hand, 45,005 of the currently infected patients are in serious condition, and their percentage is only two, the Worldometer shows.





So far, 1,758,032 people have recovered from COVID-19.





The US is the hardest-hit with the highest number of infections and deaths -- more than 1,484,285 and 88,507 respectively.





While UK has the second-highest death toll with 33,998, Spain has the second-highest cases -- 274,367





Besides, the death toll in Italy hits 31,610.





The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.





The coronavirus of COVID-19 is affecting 212 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances.





On Friday, Bangladesh recorded 1,202 fresh cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 20,065. Besides, 15 more people died from the virus during the same period, raising the death toll to 298.

