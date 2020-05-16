Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal no 1





The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra were advised to hoist distant cautionary signal number one on Saturday after a depression formed over the Southeast Bay and adjoining Andaman Sea.





In a special weather bulletin, the Met Office said the depression is likely to intensify and move in a Northwesterly direction.





At 6 am today it was about 1340 km South-Southwest of Chattogram port, 1265 km South-Southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 1310 km South of Mongla port and 1270 km South of Payra port, according to a met office special bulletin no-4.





The Sea will remain moderate near the depression centre.





All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay and deep sea have been advised not to venture into the deep sea until further notice.

